Officials say decision to dissolve the Board was based on alleged illegality in the superseding of the body by the government last year, and "procedural lapses".

Seeks CBI probe into its functioning in view of ‘persistent acts of illegality’

Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung on Friday dissolved the Delhi Waqf Board and sought a CBI probe into alleged corruption and procedural irregularities in its functioning.

The move to dissolve the Board will, in effect, strip incumbent Waqf Board chairman and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan of his charge.

Incidentally, the move comes exactly a year after the AAP government stripped the Board of its powers and transferred it to the Capital’s Revenue Secretary.

A government source privy to developments said the decision by the L-G was based on alleged illegality in the ‘superseding’ of the Board by the government last year, and “procedural lapses” ranging from recruitment, use of funds and “election of its Chairman within a day instead of a week, as per procedure,” among other irregularities. The appointments quashed by L-G Najeeb Jung were all made by Mr. Khan.

‘Illegal’

The L-G declared the reconstitution of the Board, and the appointment of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and members as illegal and ordered that it be administered by a special secretary-level bureaucrat through an additional charge.

S. M. Ali, Special Secretary (Environment and Forests), has been given the additional charge of CEO of the Board till further orders.

The L-G has further directed Divisional Commissioner A. Anbarasu to set up a committee to review the legality and propriety of all decisions and action taken by the Board after its constitution in March, and submit a report within a month.

Two members of the Board had earlier resigned alleging “corruption” and “irregularities in appointments” during Mr. Khan’s tenure.

“In view of the deliberate and persistent acts of illegality, violation of rules, allegations of corruption, possibility of malafide, etc., the whole matter related to the Delhi Waqf Board is referred to the CBI for investigation,” Raj Niwas said in a statement.

“Since the term of the Board, constituted in 2011, was to expire in December 2016 and five out of seven members have already resigned, no purpose is served in reviving the Board and therefore the body is superseded,” the statement read.

The L-G quashed

all appointments made by its Chairman

and Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan