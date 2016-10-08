Seeks CBI probe into functioning in view of ‘persistent acts of illegality’

Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung on Friday dissolved the Delhi Waqf Board even as he referred its very constitution to a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe for alleged corruption and procedural irregularities in functioning.

The Board had, ironically, been “superseded” by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party Delhi government almost to this day last year, with it being stripped of its powers which were transferred to the Capital's Revenue Secretary.

A government source, privy to developments in this regard, said the basis of the action taken by the L-G was based on alleged illegality in the superseding of the Board by the government last year, and “procedural lapses” ranging from recruitment, the use of funds and even “the election of its Chairman within a day instead of a week, as per procedure,” among other irregularities.

On Friday, the LG declared the reconstitution of the Board, announced the appointment of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and members as illegal and void ab initio,superseded as per procedure, and that it would be administered by a special secretary-level bureaucrat through an additional charge. The appointments in question were made by the AAP’s Okhla MLA Amantullah Khan.

“In view of the deliberate and persistent acts of illegality, violation of rules, allegations of corruption, possibility of malafide, etc., the whole matter related to the Delhi Waqf Board is referred to the CBI for investigation,” Raj Niwas said in a statement. The L-G has further directed Divisional Commissioner A. Anbarasu to set up a committee to review the legality and propriety of all decisions and action taken by the Board after its constitution in March, and submit a report within a month.

Two members of the Board had earlier resigned alleging “corruption” and “irregularities in appointments” during Mr. Khan’s tenure. “Revenue Department’s notification dated October 8, 2015 superseding the Delhi Waqf Board and dated March 11, 2015 reconstituting the Delhi Waqf Board and orders of services department dated April 28, 2016 appointing Mehboob Alam as CEO are declared illegal and void ab initio for not having obtained approval of the competent authority and are revoked immediately,” the statement added.