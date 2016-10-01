At a meeting held with the Delhi Police brass on the law and order situation in the Capital here on Thursday, Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung stressed the need for safety of people from the Northeast residing in Delhi and women, besides “honesty and hard work” in discharge of policing duties.

“Laxity”

The L-G also issued instructions for strict compliance with Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC) and the Constitution, even as he warned the police that they will be held responsible for “any laxity” that comes to the fore.

“There can be no substitute for honesty and hard work. Please remember the two most sacred books for you are the Constitution and the Cr.PC,” Mr. Jung told top police officers, according to the statement.

The meeting at Raj Niwas was attended by Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Kumar in addition to Special Commissioners (Law and Order), Joint Commissioners (all ranges) and all Deputy Commissioners of Police.

Sensitivity

“He directed the DCPs to ensure that the conduct of SHOs and their subordinate staff is of highest standards, especially while dealing with the common people. Police personnel must demonstrate sensitivity to people and their issues,” said a statement from the Raj Niwas, adding that SHOs had been directed to “actively engage” with local NGOs working with women.

Directing the officers to adopt zero-tolerance towards crimes against women, Mr. Jung also said that the number of such incidents must be brought down with concerted efforts. He told the police to intensify patrolling, particularly in areas more prone to crimes against women.

On the issue of safety of the people from the Northeast in the Capital, the L-G cautioned officers to be careful of any crime against them. He said that individual responsibility of officers, including area SHO, will be fixed if there were crimes against the people from the northeast residing in Delhi.

Communal harmony

In terms of communal harmony, the statement said, the said police needed to “isolate elements trying to disrupt peace and communal harmony and deal with them strictly” with SHOs asked to intensify their engagement with peace committees and regularly engage with people in their areas.

The L-G also highlighted the issue of growing incidents of motor vehicle thefts and snatching, while directing the personnel of all ranges and districts to work concertedly towards bringing down crimes through greater intelligence gathering and by being extra vigilant, the statement added.

