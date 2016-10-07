“A child who learns about traffic rules and road discipline will grow up to be a law-abiding citizen. The habit of obeying traffic rules teaches a person a sense of responsibility, empathy for others and respecting the other person’s rights,” said Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Verma at the launch of road safety awareness drive for students.

The campaign, inaugurated at the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi on Thursday, aims to educate about traffic rules within three months the 10 lakh students of over 850 Delhi schools. The students will be made aware of various road safety issues through lectures and interactions with the Traffic Police’s Road Safety Cell. “Children should be sensitised about their personal safety and issues pertaining to cyber security. Teachers should motivate students to always share their problems with their elders,” Mr. Verma added.

Nupur Prasad, Additional Commissioner of Police (South), presented an overview of aspects involving child safety, including physical abuse, emotional abuse, neglect and online exploitation, and how they can equip themselves against this menace. Anyesh Roy, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime), gave a presentation on issues pertaining to cyber crime and how children are vulnerable to inappropriate conduct, content and contact in the cyber space. He went on to show how they need to safeguard themselves from any possible threat while working online.

The programme culminated with an interactive session between senior Delhi Police officers and school principals and teachers. The campaign will be kick-started with lectures and interaction at different levels, painting competitions pertaining to road safety for junior, middle and secondary group students, and quiz and debate competition for middle and secondary group students. The programme was attended by representatives from nearly 400 schools.