A leopard, which had killed an 8-year-old girl, was allegedly burnt alive by the angry villagers after it was captured by forest officials in Surat district.

Gujarat Forest Department has set up an inquiry panel to probe the gruesome incident that occurred on Thursday at Vadi village in Umarpada tehsil.

The leopard was captured in a trap set by the forest officials late on Wednesday night. The villagers set the animal on fire inside the cage the next day, said an official.

“Investigation has revealed that some villagers who were angry over the death of a girl killed by the leopard threatened forest officials who were guarding the cage, asking them to leave. Then they set the leopard ablaze,” said deputy conservator of forest J. H. Rathod.

Gujarat Forest and Tribal Development Minister Ganpat Vasava hails from the same village, Vadi, which falls in his Mangrol constituency.

The leopard attacked Nikita Vasava (8) on Wednesday morning when she stepped out to attend nature’s call and dragged her away into forest. Her body was found some 500 metres from the village outskirts later.

Minister Vasava visited the village after the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for her family. The forest department had placed five traps around the village to capture the animal. - PTI