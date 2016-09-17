Many shades of “blue” and “red” from different parts of the country converged at the doorstep of Parliament on Friday, providing the Capital a glimpse of the collective anger against atrocities on Dalits and the crusade for respect and dignity for them.

Not massive turnout

The turnout for ‘Dalit Swabhiman Sangharsh Rally’ held at Parliament Street was not massive, but it highlighted the anguish of witnessing repeated attacks on Dalits in the recent past as well as the hope that the new talks of Dalit-Left political combination will help improve the situation.

From Amritsar to Jalgaon, members of organisations such as the Republican Party of India, Bharatiya Khet Mazdoor Union, Dalit Soshan Mukti Manch, Dalit Aadhikar Raksha Rashtriya Abhiyan who had come to the rally said the upsurge in number of atrocities against Dalits had left them worried about the intention of those in power.

“This has been going on for ages, but over the last two years the suppressors have felt more powerful. Not long ago in Palwal where I come from, a Dalit’s hand was broken by an upper caste man just because his cow ventured into the latter’s field. Later, there was a compromise as soon as the police stepped in. We all know that the victim was not ready but that’s how it was,” said Dayanand, who had come to attend the rally.

He said if such incidents are ignored, these atrocities will grow bigger and lead to another Rohith Vemula suicide or flogging of Dalits removing cow carcasses in Gujarat. “These have to become the rallying points for our voices to be heard,” he added.

Prof. Vijay Kshirsagar, who is from Pune Samajik Nyay Manch and associated with the Republican Party of India, recalled a recent incident of how the upper caste members came out in lakhs demanding the repeal of SC and ST (Prevention Of Atrocities) Act because the accused in a rape case in Ahmednagar in Maharashtra were Dalit boys.

Sidelines

“The police had arrested the three accused, their own community had joined the chorus for stricter punishment for them, but to link it to reservation and use it as a pretext to strip the marginalised of the few rights they have was unfair,” he said.

On the sidelines of the rally, Jignesh Mewani, the face of Dalit protests in Gujarat and one of the speakers, said the time had come for Dalits to make material demands like 5 acre land for the members of his community in Gujarat and said the discourse has to move beyond merely raising slogans or criticising atrocities.