: The Co-ordination Committee of the All District Court Bar Associations of Delhi has called upon lawyers to abstain from work in all the six district courts here against the proposed shifting of the Patiala House courts complex to a new building and further division of the other courts.

The Patiala House courts is proposed to be shifted to Rouse Avenue near the ITO crossings.

Choked lanes

The stretch is prone to traffic jam as offices of several political parties are located there. During the recent Delhi University elections, it had witnessed huge traffic jams for a week, spokesperson of the Co-ordination Committee, Sanjeev Nasiar, told reporters at a press conference here on Thursday.

Further, the new court complex did not fall within the New Delhi district, and it was not proper to set up a district court outside its own jurisdiction, Mr. Nasiar said. The Delhi Police had also raised their objections to the shifting of the court complex on the apprehension of traffic jams once the court was shifted there. Also, the Fire Department had not issued the mandatory clearance to the building, Mr. Nasiar claimed.

Fewer facilities

According to the building plan, there was only one entry point for vehicles of lawyers as well litigants to the under-ground parking lot, which was likely to cause delay in attending cases, the spokesperson further said.

Although the Department of Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs of the Delhi government had claimed that there was provision for lawyers’ chambers in the new building, the building plan said the facility was not available, Mr. Nasiar stated.

The Co-ordination Committee had requested the Delhi government to keep the shifting of the court complex in abeyance till the views of all stakeholders were taken, Mr. Nasiar said.