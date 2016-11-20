Heavy rush:People queue up outside a bank on the premises of Tis Hazari courts in Delhi.Photo: Special Arrangementde19 lawyers

Despite there being ATMs and banks on the premises of various courts here, lawyers have been facing a tough time exchanging cash.

The UCO Bank on the Delhi High Court premises was crowded with lawyers, litigants and staff members even 10 days after demonetisation.

Long wait

Rajkumar, an advocate’s clerk, shared how he had to stand in a queue for nearly seven hours for getting invalid notes exchanged.

Many advocates were said to be making cleaners stand in queue in lieu of daily wage. One of the three ATMs on the premises also experienced glitches.

Gurmeet Singh, an advocate, however, said he had a “pleasant experience”. “I got my ID deposited at UCO Bank yesterday. Today, I got the new notes in an hour.”

Outside SBI, on the premises of Tis Hazari courts, there were separate queues for lawyers and staff. Two of the four ATMs were found to be not working.

At Saket courts, long queues outside SBI have been forcing many staff members to go to their parent banks for cash.

‘Restricted entry’

Meanwhile, many staff members of Karkardooma courts complained of advocates hijacking the area around the bank inside the court building. “The lawyers are not letting anyone from the staff or public enter the bank,” said a staff member who wished not be named.

Shahdara Bar Association president Mahesh Sharma, however, denied the allegation. “We have restricted the entry of only those who want to deposit cash in different accounts,” he said.