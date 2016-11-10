A local court on Wednesday allowed the lawyer of five SIMI activists in judicial custody to meet them after he alleged they were beaten up by guards following the escape of eight other members of the banned organisation from prison before being killed in an alleged police encounter last month.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Bhubhaskar Yadav gave permission to advocate Parvez Alam to meet Adil, Irfan, Javeed, Zuber and Mohammed Sadiq at Bhopal Central Jail.

He can meet them for 20 minutes, the court said, and adjourned the matter to November 17.

Mr.Alam alleged in his application that these five men were beaten up by jail guards after the other eight SIMI activists escaped from the jail on the intervening night of October 30 and 31 after allegedly killing a jail warden.-PTI