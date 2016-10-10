Students of Delhi University’s Law Faculty are planning to start another hunger strike after Dussehra break as their earlier demands have not yet been fulfilled.

They have been demanding restoration of supplementary exams for first and second-year students, and relaxation in promotion.

On September 24, a committee of seven professors, headed by the Dean of the Law Faculty, was formed to meet the demands of the students. The panel recommended a one-time concession in promotional rules, permitting all students to be admitted in the second and third year as the case may be. It also requested Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi to consider its recommendation.

Students claimed the “fake assurances” were given by the Dean of Law Faculty and Legal Joint Registrar of Delhi University so that they would call off the hunger strike.

Vimal Singh, a final-year student, said, “It has been a question of livelihood for many working students who attends evening classes at Law Faculty. If they are not promoted in the current year, they will not be able to attend classes next year after 7 p.m. It may deny such students the opportunity to complete their LL.B. course.”

The students also alleged that politics between DU and the Faculty of Law was ruining careers.

Students said they are going to lockdown the gates of the Law Faculty this time if their demands are not fulfilled.

The Dean of Law Faculty refused to comment on the issue when contacted.