Not clicking:Of the five apps run by the Delhi government and the civic bodies, only one app — Swachh Delhi — received an overwhelming response from the public. The other four are struggling.file photos

Experts say it is not enough to just build and release an app — execution, implementation and feedback are key

This year, the theme of the Delhi Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan will be ‘Digital India’, where the Delhi government will showcase its various digital initiatives including the various apps that it has launched.

In the last two years, the Aam Aadmi Party-led government and the BJP-run municipal corporations launched several apps with the intent to improve service delivery and grievance redressal mechanisms and also bring in accountability in its governance. But they are struggling to make effective use of them.

Of the five apps run by the Delhi government and the civic bodies — reviewed by The Hindu — only one app, Swachh Delhi, was received by the public with an overwhelming response. The other four are struggling.

A lot of discussions have been held about the potential role of smart technology in addressing the problems of the citizens. But experts say it is not enough to just build an app. Execution, implementation and follow-up are key.

And these utility based- apps lack accountability and follow-up with the complainant/consumer.

Take the case of Swachh Delhi app. A month after it was launched in November last year, around 50,000 complaints were registered.

Understanding the user

“We kept forwarding the complaints to the municipal corporations as sanitation is their responsibility but most of them went unheeded,” said Gopal Mohan, advisor to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the man who was in-charge of monitoring the server of the app.

“Turned out that Corporations couldn’t take in so many complaints as they lacked the manpower,” Mr Mohan said.

The app was withdrawn in January despite more than 50,000 downloads.

“An app is a fancy idea for the government. They launch it with fanfare without doing their homework,” said Sandeep Budki, founder of Mobile Indian.

As per experts, a person usually downloads 5-7 apps on his/her phone — mostly chatting and social media, games and online shopping apps.

With limited memory and downloading charges, civic services-based apps are less preferred.

“Usually, people download apps that are used on a daily basis. For people, civic issues come under one category but in reality we have multiple agencies. Now, a person will not download five different apps with limited memory in their phone,” said Mr Budki.

Getting users or “user acquisition” is a key focus area even for mobile-app startups and various strategies are adopted, such as referrals and incentives, apart from active promotion and awareness campaigns.

Keeping this in mind, when the Delhi government launched the DVATBill app, cash reward through a lucky draw was kept to attract the consumers.

“The idea was to catch the traders evading tax. To make people upload their bills, there has to be some incentive,” said an official with the Trade and Taxes Department of the Delhi government. Till date, the Delhi government has given out cash rewards worth Rs.8.5 lakh to over 300 people.

Both DVATBill app and the Delhi Jal Board’s mSEVA app have been downloaded 10,000 times each and officials claim that the number is growing.

‘Teething problems’

The DJB mSEVA app was meant to do away with long queues outside their office to pay bills. Karan Shukla, who downloaded the app, complained that there are major technical glitches: “Each time it says ‘error’ when you try to crop the image. Uploading a picture of your meter reading is impossible.”

Officials at the Delhi Jal Board said these were teething problems and would be resolved soon. “An app is an extension of the website. But many a times, the apps aren’t designed for phones with bigger screens and links do not open. But our number of downloads is going up,” said the official.

‘Number of downloads doesn’t impy usage’

However, the number of downloads doesn’t imply usage. An analysis by Andrew Chen, who works with Uber’s growth team, found that 77 per cent of users never use an app again three days after installing. Given the already low installation numbers of government apps, active users is expected to be much lower.

Realising this, even the Delhi government is focussing on websites and social media.

“People are active on social media and many times register their complaints by tagging a Minister or an official. We are developing a mechanism where Twitter and Facebook will be linked to the Delhi government’s official website,” said Mr. Mohan.

More apps coming soon

But in the meantime, two more Delhi government apps are in the pipeline and will be launched soon. “Mobile apps are a trend these days - they come and go,” said a Delhi government official.

With limited memory in phones and high Internet charges,

a person will not download five different civic apps

With limited memory and high Internet charges, a person will not download five different civic apps