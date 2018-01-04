Laptop, ₹1.5 lakh stolen from luxury car

more-in

A laptop and ₹1.5 lakh was stolen by unknown persons on Tuesday night from a film producer’s luxury car in New Delhi’s Mandir Marg on Tuesday night, the police said on Wednesday.

No arrests

No arrests have been made so far, they added.

In his complaint to the police, victim Kunal Sharma said he had come to Gole Market with his friend Mritunjay in his car on Tuesday night.

“I parked the car in front of Bhagat Singh Place and we went to meet someone. When I returned, the window behind the driver’s seat had been smashed, and my bags and cash were missing,” Mr. Sharma said in his statement.

The film producer told the police that two of his designer bags were also missing. While the black bag had his identity cards, ATM cards, shoes, keys, cheque book, driving license, iPhone and ₹1.5 lakh, the brown bag contained some clothes.

Case registered

“We have registered a case of theft at Mandir Marg police station. Efforts are on to nab the accused. Further investigations are underway,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Brij Kishore Singh.

Footage from CCTV cameras is being scanned to identify the culprits, said a senior police officer