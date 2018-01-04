Langur found dead in a gunny bag

more-in

A langur was allegedly found dead in a gunny bag on Monday night, the police said on Wednesday.

The police have registered a case and started investigations.

An animal rights activist arrived at the Vasant Kunj north police station on Tuesday along with the langur’s body and the person allegedly asked to dispose the body.

The complainant told the police that she was taken to a field on Tuesday by the person who allegedly disposed the animal’s body the previous night.

According to the police, the langur’s two owners allegedly tied and left it alone on Sunday night.

‘Escape attempt’

“It is suspected that the animal tried to escape and injured itself fatally during the attempt,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-west) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere.

The complainant alleged that the owners asked the man to dispose the animal’s body. The man later informed the activist about the incident.

The police have registered a case under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) of the Indian Penal Code and are verifying the claims made by the complainant.

The langur’s body has been sent for post-mortem at the veterinary hospital in Masoodpur to ascertain the cause of death. “Further investigations are underway,” said Mr. Dumbere.