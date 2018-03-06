Lalu’s daughter, son-in-law get bail

more-in

A special court on Monday granted bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti and her husband in a money laundering case.

Special judge Arvind Kumar granted bail to Ms. Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar after they furnished bail bonds of ₹2 lakh each with sureties of a like amount.

The accused appeared before the court earlier and applied for bail, which the Enforcement Directorate opposed submitting that they had committed serious economic offences. Taking cognisance of the charge sheet in the matter filed by the Directorate, the court had summoned them to appear on Monday.

The couple’s firm Mishail Packers And Printers Private Limited is also an accused in the case.

The probe agency had earlier provisionally attached a farm house in south Delhi’s Bijwasan belonging to the two accused and held in the name of the firm during probe into the case. The Directorate alleged that the farm house was purchased from the proceeds of the crime during 2008-09.

The probe agency had also conducted raids at the farm house and other places while probing allegations against brothers Surendra Kumar Jain and Virendra Jain, and others who are alleged to have laundered several crore rupees using shell companies.

Mishail Packers And Printers Private Limited was one of the companies with which the Jain brothers dealt with.

Jain brothers

The Directorate had also arrested chartered accountant Rajesh Agrawal, who allegedly mediated and provided ₹90 lakh to the Jain brothers in advance to invest in Mishail Packers and Printers Private Limited as share premium.

The probe agency alleged that the Jain brothers, Mr. Agrawal, Ms. Bharti and her husband were the key persons behind laundering of ₹1.2 crore.

Mishail Packers And Printers Private Limited was registered at 25 Tuglak Road in the Capital till the shares were bought by Ms. Bharti.

It was only during 2009-10 that the address was changed to 26 Palam Farms, VPO Bijwasan, New Delhi. Ms. Bharti and Mr. Kumar were directors of the company during the relevant period, the Directorate further alleged.