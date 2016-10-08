RJD President Lalu Prasad on Friday disapproved of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s ‘dalali’ remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he failed to put across his views properly.

“Rahul Gandhi ko apni baat theek se rakhni nahi aai (Rahul Gandhi failed to put across his views properly),” he told reporters when asked to comment on Congress leader’s ‘dalali’ remark against the PM in the wake of controversy over the surgical strikes in POK.

He said there was a need to give even stronger punishment to Pakistan.

“I am with the country’s army and there is a need to give even more stronger injection to Pakistan,” he said.

He also termed as “wrong” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s remark on the surgical strikes which were construed as seeking evidence to back the claim of assault across the LoC by the Indian army.

When asked about political controversy triggered by suspended RJD MLA Raj Ballabh Yadav, accused of raping a minor girl, meeting him here when the State government’s appeal in the Supreme Court for cancellation of his bail was scheduled for Friday, Mr Prasad sought to downplay the issue. “If somebody comes to the gate of my house, how can I shoo him away...he had not come to talk about court case...he himself said that he will meet Nitish Kumar too,” Mr Prasad said. - PTI