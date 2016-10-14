A Labour court here has dismissed a petition filed by a man who claimed to be a driver with a private company and challenged the termination of services after he failed to prove that he was an employee of the firm.

In his plea, Madan Ram Singh, through Jagriti Labour Union, submitted that he had been working as driver with Saffron Decorative Private Limited in Paharganj on a salary of Rs.5,600 per month since 2004. Five years later, the management terminated his services when he demanded statutory benefits like ESI, PF and casual and annual leave. Mr. Singh filed a claim before the Conciliation Officer, but in vain.

The management denied that he was an employee. Mr. Singh’s counsel submitted that though the management had not provided him an ID card, it did issue an appointment letter. “...The letter, though appears to be written on the letterhead of the management, does not bear signatures of anyone on behalf of the management. Further, it is addressed to ‘The Reliance Communication’ without any further details of the addressee like its address,” the court said.