L-G inspects Humayun’s Tomb, Nizamuddin dargah

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday visited the Rajghat, Humayun’s Tomb and Nizamuddin areas where he directed government agencies concerned to ensure proper cleanliness, green central verges, carpeted roads, and uniform road signage keeping aesthetics in mind.

Mr. Baijal also asked that the agencies concerned install street furniture around Humayun’s Tomb and the Nizamuddin Dargah, in addition to tasking the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to develop two parking lots to cater to the Nizamuddin Basti.

He was accompanied by Principal Secretary, Urban Development and Public Works Department, Commissioner, SDMC, Secretary, Tourism, CEO, Delhi Jal Board, Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic); Engineer-in-Chief (PWD) and a representative from Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

“The visit on Saturday started with an inspection of the Rajghat area where the L-G directed Principal Secretary, PWD that all central verges around the area and parks should be properly maintained in an effort to improve the overall aesthetic look of the area,” Raj Niwas said in a statement.

Mr. Baijal also directed that proper cleanliness and uniform signage should be the top focus even as officers of the PWD were directed to ensure proper re-carpeting of the roads leading to Raj Ghat.

Thereafter, according to Raj Niwas, the L-G inspected the Humayun’s Tomb and Nizamuddin area and its surroundings. The SDMC informed the L-G that two parking lots would be developed shortly in the peripheral areas of the Nizamuddin Basti that would help resolve the problem of illegal parking and traffic congestion in the area.

“The L-G asked the Commissioner, SDMC, to make arrangements for the parking of buses during the annual Urs at the parking site developed over Sunehri Nallah which is presently underutilised by DIMTS,” Raj Niwas further said.

According to the statement, the step would help relieve the area of large crowds besides also providing convenience to the Urs pilgrims.