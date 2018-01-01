L-G inaugurates beautified spaces under Nehru Place, Kalkaji flyovers

L-G Anil Baijal at the inauguration of a beautified space under the Nehru Place flyover on Sunday.

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday inaugurated beautified spaces below the Nehru Place and Kalkaji flyovers, which have been developed by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

The space below the Nehru Place flyover has also become the first in the country where outdoor musical instruments will be provided to the general public. Visitors can spend their time in these parks and play musical instruments such as sitar, tabla, and flute.

These flyovers were beautified as part of the south corporation’s beautification drive, under which 12 spaces under flyovers have already been redone.

“The SDMC has so far developed spaces under 12 flyovers and the entire project has cost ₹7.82 crore. Apart from these, we had also undertaken the development of the Jamunwala Park and the Rock Garden Park,” a senior SDMC official said.

Completed in 9 months

The official added that the entire beautification project was completed in nine months and in the coming months more such spaces will be identified and revamped into spaces for the public.

“The project has also rid these places of illegal occupation, which had made these areas unsafe for the general public, he said.

A statement issued by the SDMC said that the beautified space below the Kalkaji flyover is 160 metres in length and 50 metres in width. This project alone has cost ₹50 lakh. On the other hand, the beautified space below the Nehru Place flyover measures 190 metres in length and 25 metres in width and cost ₹65 lakh.

Boundary walls with designed grills, internal walk ways, sculptures on the newly constructed platforms, bollard and flood lights focussing on the sculptures, have been installed.

“The beautification executed by the SDMC will go a long way in showcasing the city during the ASEAN summit in January 2018. However, the civic agency should not stop here and should focus its efforts in identifying new spaces and making it fit for public use,” said Mr. Baijal during the inauguration.