A day after holding marathon talks with Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh, Congress poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday held a closed-door meeting with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav fuelling speculation that a grand alliance could be on the anvil for the 2017 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Monday’s meeting assumes significance as the 43-year-old chief minister is expected to have a major say in ticket distribution and choice of seats to be contested by his party in case an alliance is cobbled together.

There has been speculation of a “maha-gathbandhan” among erstwhile Janata Parivar parties and Congress to check BJP in its tracks Kishor met Akhilesh and was with him for nearly three hours during which they are understood to have discussed threadbare the state’s political scenario ahead of the upcoming elections.

When asked specifically about the possibility of SP joining the hands with Congress, Akhilesh parried a direct reply, saying “If SP and Congress want alliance, will you (media) stop it?”

He did not elaborate on the query made against the backdrop of Kishor’s two rounds of meeting with Mulayam here on Sunday, triggering speculation of a ‘ maha-gathbandhan’ (grand alliance) similar to the one in Bihar.

Kishor’s back-to-back talks with Mulayam and Akhilesh come close on the heels of top leaders of socialist-leaning parties attending SP’s silver jubilee meet - a move seen as an attempt by Mulayam to forge an alliance for the crucial polls hardly a few months away.

This was for the second time in six days that Kishor met Mulayam, who is trying to cobble together an alliance of like-minded parties. The first meeting had taken place at Mulayam’s Delhi residence on November 1. - PTI