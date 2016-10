Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday urged Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu to construct a new railway line from Farukhnagar to Charkhi Dadri via Jhajjar in the railway work programme.

In his demi-official letter to Mr. Prabhu, the Chief Minister drew his attention to the fact that despite being on the railway map of India, Farukhnagar and Charkhi Dadri, soon to be 22nd district of Haryana, have no direct rail connectivity.

The Chief Minister said Farukhnagar is connected by rail from Gurgaon, and Charkhi Dadri from Bhiwani and Rewari.

“There is a huge public demand for construction of a direct railway line from Farukhnagar to Charkhi Dadri via Jhajjar,” he said.

