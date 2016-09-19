Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday named Dadri, a town in Bhiwani, as the 22nd district in the State. Addressing a ‘vikas rally’ at Bhiwani, Mr. Khattar said the process to make Dadri a district, which would accelerate development in the area, would soon be set into motion.

The Chief Minister said that projects worth Rs.112 crore had already been completed in the Dadri Assembly segment during the two-year tenure of the present government.

On Sunday, the CM inaugurated nine projects worth Rs.45 crore for Dadri, which is the biggest sub-division in the State.

Big plans

“It is a matter of pleasure for me to declare Dadri as the 22nd district of Haryana in keeping with the demand and aspirations of the people. It is difficult to understand why the previous parties in power, who created Panchkula, Yamunanagar and Palwal districts, did not make Dadri a district,” Mr. Khatter said.

The CM announced various development projects for Dadri, including a Rs.1.9-crore project for a water supply pipeline and Rs.3.5 crore for the construction of a pedestrian over-bridge.

Mr. Khattar also said that the government planned to spend Rs.143 crore to boost the irrigation system and water management, especially in southern Haryana.

“We are also preparing schemes to store rain water in ponds, especially in Bhiwani, Loharu, Badhra, Mahendgarh, Rewari, to ensure adequate water for irrigation as well as to recharge the depleting ground water. Besides, in order to utilise the surplus water of Yamuna during monsoon, the State government has prepared schemes costing Rs.2,000 crore to ensure adequate water availability in the State,” the CM added.

Describing corruption as a cancer, Mr. Khattar said that earlier the people had to shell out money or get recommendations for getting work done, be it jobs, transfers, and property registration.

Now, Mr. Khattar said, the present government was working to root out corruption at all levels.

Chief Minister says move will accelerate development in the area; launches nine projects in Dadri