Khattar meets Gadkari over Delhi-Hisar e-way

Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is mulling a proposal by the Haryana government to construct a Controlled-Access Expressway connecting Delhi and Hisar.

The proposed road will act as a boost to State government’s plans to develop into an international aviation hub at Hisar.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in the Capital on Sunday regarding the project. The Minister assured that a consultant will be appointed to work out the plan for the expressway soon. Haryana Public Works (Buildings and Roads) Minister Rao Narbir Singh and Civil Aviation Principal Secretary Devender Singh were also present.

Reduce travel time

A spokesman said construction of the expressway will reduce travel time between Hisar and Delhi, and provide rapid connectivity between the Capital and the aviation hub. He said the expressway will connect to Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway, and after its completion it may take no more than 75 minutes to reach KMP Expressway from Hisar.