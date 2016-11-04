: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday sparked controversy by saying that only those who laid down their lives at the border were martyrs and ex-serviceman Ram Kishan Grewal could not be placed in that category.

Mr. Khattar made the comments while speaking to the media outside Indradhanush Auditorium on the occasion of Swarna Jayanti celebrations in Panchkula.

He said Ram Kishan had committed suicide due to personal reasons as there were discrepancies in his bank account. Mr. Khattar said a brave soldier could not commit suicide, adding that the politics over the death of a soldier was “unfortunate”.

Reacting to Mr. Khattar’s comments, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said Ram Kishan had not killed himself for “personal reasons”, but had sacrificed his life for a cause.

“He had been protesting for the implementation of One Rank, One Pension for the past over a year. It was because the Modi government failed to keep his promises that he was forced to kill himself,” said Mr. Hooda.

The former Chief Minister added that farmers and soldiers were the backbone of the country and both were being forced to commit suicide under the Modi regime. “It is not just the OROP, but the soldiers are not even happy with the implementation of the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission,” said Mr. Hooda.

‘False promises’

He also accused the BJP government of making false promises to the veteran’s family.

“His family told me that in Delhi they were promised of a State funeral. But the government then backtracked.

Also, it is for the first time that the family of a martyr was manhandled inside a police station and the Opposition leaders were detained and not allowed to meet them,” said Mr. Hooda.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the Modi government might see politics when soldiers cried for justice and political parties, including Rahul Gandhi, raised the issue, but the truth was that was a clarion call for justice by those who defended us day-in day-out.

On reported remarks of Union Minister V.K. Singh on the mental condition of the veteran, Pradeep, one of the sons of Ram Kishan, said had his father not been in the sound mental condition, no one would have elected him the Sarpanch of the village. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who announced a status of martyr for Ram Kishan, also reacted to the comments of Mr. Khattar by tweeting that “Khattar insulting the ex-serviceman”.

Ex-gratia announced

Meanwhile, the Haryana government on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs.10 lakh and a government job to the next of kin of Ram Kishan. The announcement was made by Bhiwani Deputy Commissioner Pankaj. The Deputy Commissioner also said a park or a school in the village would be named after Ram Kishan after a resolution to this effect was passed by the Panchayat.