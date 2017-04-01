Kejriwal starts civic poll campaign with jansabha in Burari

more-in

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed his first public meeting (jansabha) on Friday in north Delhi’s Burari ahead of the upcoming municipal elections on April 23.

Mr. Kejriwal warned the public that the BJP is planning to bring the water and power departments within the jurisdiction of the municipal corporations, which would “result in higher electricity and water bills”.

“Before 1998, these departments were under the municipal bodies. The private discoms have reached a deal with the Centre as they are no longer able to loot people under our government. If the BJP comes to power they will bring these departments under the civic bodies and all the benefits you get will be removed,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The CM added that if the people vote for the AAP in the municipalities, the benefits given to the public will continue even if the shift in authority happens.

Challenges Shah to debate

During his 35-minute speech, the CM also dared BJP chief Amit Shah to a debate on the achievements of BJP-ruled States as against the AAP government’s in Delhi.

Listing the achievements of his government in the past two years, Mr. Kejriwal said: “When I had announced that I would slash power and water bills, I was mocked by the BJP and the Congress. Back then electricity in Delhi was the most expensive, now it is the cheapest”.

He added that while the BJP and the Congress made excuses about not having enough funds to undertake projects, the AAP had been working and making profits. “We have shown them that by running an honest government you can serve the people and save their money.”

Burari MLA and AAP leader Sanjeev Jha said: “Their [BJP’s] leaders have themselves admitted that their councillors have looted the MCD for the last 10 years and that is why they have not given tickets to old candidates.”

The CM also said that he has been accused by his political opponents of fighting a lot, “but I don’t fight for myself, my wife or kids. I fight with these corrupt leaders for the rights of the public and I will continue to do so.”