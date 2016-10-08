Facing criticism himself, Chief Minister once again reasserts support to Army, PM Narendra Modi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday condemned Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Khoon ki dalali’ remarks regarding the surgical strikes carried out by India across the LoC and appealed to all political parties to stand together and support the Army.

Already facing criticism for his statement in which he asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “expose Pakistan’s dirty propaganda on International level”, Mr. Kejriwal said that the Armed Forces are to be credited for valiantly carrying out the operation and demolishing terror launch pads in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

“I strongly criticise Rahul Gandhi’s remarks where he said that the Army’s sacrifices and bravery was khoon ki dalali . I condemn the use of such words. I have said in the Delhi Assembly (September 30) as well as in a video message that right now there is tension at the border. The entire country should stand behind the Army keeping aside political differences and support the Prime Minister’s steps pertaining to security. There should not be any politics over this issue,” he said in a video message.

Rahul Gandhi had made the statement while addressing the concluding rally of his 26-day Kisan yatra in Delhi on Thursday afternoon.

Twitter trouble

Mr. Gandhi’s statement was made at a time Mr. Kejriwal was trending on Pakistan’s twitter as #PakStandsWithKejriwal. In a damage-control measure, the AAP supporters on Friday replaced it with #AKSalutesIndianArmy.

Since October 3, the BJP has been demanding the CM’s resignation for ‘asking to prove surgical strikes’, while the AAP has been repeatedly sending out statements praising the Indian Army and even Mr. Modi.

