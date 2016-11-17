West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal during a protest near the RBI office in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo: Sandeep Saxena

The WB and Delhi Chief Ministers hold a rally at Delhi’ Azadpur Mandi.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to demonetise Rs.500 and Rs.1000 currency notes.

Addressing a rally at Azadpur Mandi in Delhi, Mamata Banerjee gave an ultimatum to Centre to withdraw the scheme in three days reasoning that demonetisation will take the country backward by 100 years. "The crisis of this proportion was not seen even during the Emergency," she said.

Taking a jibe at Mr. Modi, she said people are talking about plastic economy just because they have travelled few countries. "What do they know about economy? People are dying here and they say it is a surgical strike on black money," she said. She added that the PM should stand in line with people to understand their pain. She also clarified that she is against black money but doesn't agree with the methods adopted by the Centre.

Joining her on the stage, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launched a blistering attack against the Centre. He said that demonetisation is the biggest scam of Independent India. "People will deposit Rs.10 lakh crore and Modiji will waive off loans amounting to Rs.8 lakh crore given to his corporate friends," he claimed.

Till date, around 40 people have died while standing in queues. "Is this patriotism according to Mr. Modiji? Who is responsible for the death of these people?" he asked.

Talking about the situation of traders in the city, he said that Azadpur Mandi was one of the busiest wholesale market with shops stocked with fruits and vegetable. "But ever since the demonetisation scheme was announced, it is seeing a downfall and now it wears a deserted look. There is no circulation money in the market," he reasoned.

After the rally both, Mr. Kejriwal and Ms. Banerjee, went to meet the RBI governor to discuss the “ill-effects of demonetisation”.