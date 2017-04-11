Kejriwal likens EC to Dhritarashtra

more-in

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that the only aim of the Election Commission (EC) is to bring BJP to power in the upcoming municipal polls in Delhi.

“The EC is like Dhritarashtra — a mythological character from the Mahabharata — who will do anything to make his son, Duryodhan (referring to BJP) win,” Mr. Kejriwal said. He also said that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) being brought for the Delhi municipal polls “do not have any security feature” and can be “easily tampered with”.

Machines from Dholpur

He alleged that 18 EVMs used for the Dholpur Assembly elections in Rajasthan on Sunday were found to be faulty. It was found that all the buttons were releasing BJP's name in the Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines, he said.

“When such a major fraud has surfaced then why is the EC so stuck up on getting machines from there? What is wrong with the EVMs in Delhi?” Mr. Kejriwal said. The CM said that unlike what the EC has been claiming, these machines are not malfunctioning but have been tampered with.

Using old ones

“The State election commission is hell-bent on using the pre-2006 EVMs despite the newer versions being available. This establishes doubt about the EC's involvement in the EVM fraud,” he said, addressing reporters.

“When you can get the second generation machines in Delhi, why is the EC stressing on conducting the MCD elections using the old machines?” he asked.He said if the poll body wants the BJP to win these elections by any means then why pretend to conduct elections, they can declare them the winners before the polling day.

The party head also said that despite the gross violation of rules, AAP will contest the elections with the support of the people of Delhi. AAP had earlier demanded the use of paper ballot in Delhi’s civic polls to ensure transparency, even if the elections had to be postponed because of it.

Sisodia meets EC

A delegation led by the Deputy Chief Minister Mr. Manish Sisodia also met with Delhi State Election Commissioner and gave him a memorandum, requesting an inquiry into the EVMs being brought from Rajasthan.

The memorandum read, “It is alarming to note that this is the second such instance in 2017 itself, as well as the fourth such instance in the past two years that EVMs were found to have been deliberately tampered to cast votes only for the BJP to the exclusion of other parties.” The party asked the SEC to allow recognised political parties to test random EVMs, as they had requested earlier too. They also asked the SEC to explain why EVMs from Rajasthan, proven to be faulty, was being brought to Delhi.