No expose for now:Government officals said issues like dengue and chikungunya will be taken up during the Special Assembly session today.File photo

CM to put off exposing ‘conspiracy’, govt says political unanimity needed

: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had announced that he would expose the ‘very big conspiracy’ behind the FIRs against his colleagues and him, is likely to scale down his attack on the Centre during the Special Assembly session scheduled for Friday following the tense situation along the LoC.

Sources in the government said ‘political unanimity’ was the need of the hour, which led the Chief Minister to take this decision.

With this, Mr. Kejriwal is likely to postpone the ‘revelations of the conspiracy against him and his partymen’.

Press conference cancelled

“However, other issues related to dengue and chikungunya will be taken up by the ruling party MLAs on the floor of the House tomorrow,” said an official in the Delhi government.

The Chief Minister, who was to hold a press conference at his official residence in Civil Lines on Thursday, postponed it and later called it off after news of the Indian Army’s surgical strikes emerged.

On Tuesday, Mr. Kejriwal had tweeted, “False cases against AAP MLAs n ministers, FIR against me, CBI raid on me” why? A v big conspiracy. Will expose in Del Assembly on Fri (sic).”

The move came after the Delhi Chief Minister was named in an FIR that alleged irregularities in the Delhi Commission for Women by the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB), even as the anti-graft body said that he would not be questioned.

The Chief Minister alleged that the FIR had been registered against him at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.