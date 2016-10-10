Surat-based TV reporter had sought views on Arvind Kejriwal’s comments on surgical strikes

Journalists on Sunday boycotted Aam Aadmi Party’s press conference after leader Kapil Mishra called a reporter a member of the ruling BJP when the latter sought his comments on the controversy surrounding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s comments on the surgical strikes.

“The kind of questions you are asking, it seems you are a member of the BJP,” Mr. Mishra said.

He was responding to a question by a local news channel reporter on the AAP’s stand following Mr. Kejriwal’s comments on surgical strikes by the Army across the Line of Control.

Mr. Mishra made the comment while briefing the media about the recent visit of AAP leaders to home of a deceased ITBP jawan who belonged to Gujarat’s Amreli district.

Upcoming rally

Taking strong objection to Delhi Tourism Minister Mishra’s statement, the journalists present boycotted the event, organised to give information about Mr. Kejriwal’s upcoming rally on October 16.

At beginning of the press conference, Mr. Mishra, along with Gujarat AAP in-charge Gulab Singh, paid tributes to the ITBP jawan who was injured in an avalanche and died on October 4.

“It is shameful that the BJP and its government in Gujarat have not announced any compensation for the family of the martyr. It uncovers the real face of the BJP and its leaders, who always talks about patriotism. We demand that the State government pay Rs.1 crore compensation to the jawan’s family,” Mr. Mishra said.

According to the BJP, Mr. Kejriwal had sought proof of the Army action. However, the AAP has denied the charge.

“BJP leaders are taking credit for the surgical strikes by putting up their posters. On other side, these leaders are maligning Mr. Kejriwal’s image by accusing him of insulting the Army. We have also learnt that BJP workers have torn apart or blackened our Chief Minister’s posters in city. This is not Gujarat’s culture,” added Mr. Mishra.

When some journalists asked him why felt BJP was behind these acts, Mr. Mishra replied: “It’s obvious because they are in power here and afraid of the AAP’s rising popularity among the masses.” — PTI

Objecting to Kapil Mishra’s statement, the journalists present boycotted the press conference