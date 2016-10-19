Allegedly harassed for dowry, the 28-year-old wife of a Pro Kabaddi League star committed suicide by hanging herself at her parents’ home in Nangloi here on Monday evening.

The deceased, Lalita, left behind a two-page suicide note along with a lengthy audio recording in which she blamed her husband, Rohit Chillar, and his parents for harassing her for dowry.

“A case of dowry death and cruelty has been registered against Lalita’s husband, his father and mother at the Nangloi police station,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vijay Kumar said, adding that available evidence did not allow for filing of a case of abetment to suicide.

Rohit Chillar has represented Patna Pirates in the popular Pro Kabaddi League in the past and is now serving as a commentator at the ongoing Kabaddi World Cup, said the deceased’s family members.

The couple had a love marriage, solemnised after getting the approval of both their parents, in March this year following a four-year-long courtship.

While Lalita’s family alleged that she was being harassed for a luxury car and other gifts ever since her marriage, Chillar’s father claimed there were problems because the woman wanted her husband to leave his parents and live elsewhere in the city.

Lalita had been living with her husband and his parents at their native Nizampur village on the Delhi-Haryana border. She left her husband’s home last month and moved to her parents’ home in Nangloi along with her belongings and a Honda City car that her parents had gifted.

Chillar was in Mumbai on Monday when Lalita asked her mother to open the door of an unused room. “She went inside on the pretext of cleaning the room. When her mother called out to her a few minutes later, there was no response. We finally had to break open the door. My daughter was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside,” said Lalita’s father, Karan Singh.

The police were informed and the body was sent for post-mortem. A hand-written suicide note and a mobile phone containing the audio recording were found close to the hanging spot.