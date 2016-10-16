behind closed doors:Sources say the L-G briefed the Home Minister on the initial findings of the panel.file photo

A day after he decided to extend the tenure of a three-member committee constituted to ascertain and document alleged lapses in decisions taken by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in administering the Capital, Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday.

Sources privy to the agenda of the meeting, which lasted 20 minutes at Mr. Singh’s residence, claimed the L-G briefed the Minister on the initial findings of the Shunglu Committee, in addition to criminal cases against AAP MLAs, Ministers and members.

Mr. Jung’s meeting with Mr. Singh comes a day after the Delhi Cabinet passed, and communicated, a resolution advising him to dissolve the committee.

Shortly after the government’s request, the L-G had responded: “the truth hidden behind the 400 files must come out... these files show grave misdemeanours, and are in the process of being referred to the CBI for investigation”.

Reacting to the meeting, the AAP issued a statement accusing Mr. Jung of being “a political spokesperson of his latest adopted outfit – the BJP” and categorically stated that the L-G was “hiding behind the Narendra Modi government to cover-up his unconstitutional and illegal actions”.

“Mr. Jung should convey to his political masters that the AAP and the Delhi government cannot be cowed down by the threat of using the caged parrot, the CBI, for political vendetta against us. The AAP government of Delhi is working for the people and is not afraid of Mr. Jung’s machinery and falsehoods being spread by him,” the statement read.

AAP reacts

Accusing Mr. Jung of taking actions which were “clearly unbecoming of the constitutional post held by him”, the AAP said these were symptomatic of Mr. Jung’s “desperate attempts to please his newly adopted political master”.

“It is strange that Mr Jung, whose own role is under the scanner in the CNG fitness scam, is presiding over the Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch to harass the Ministers and MLAs of Delhi... Why is he unable to state under which provision of the Constitution, law or rule has he formed a three-member committee to examine the Delhi government files?” the party asked.

It also posed four other questions to the L-G asking him on whose “illegal instructions” did he form the committee, could he deny that he was “violating his oath of office and secrecy by showing official files to outside individuals”, could he cite “a single rule” under which Delhi government officers were “being verbally summoned” and whether he could “deny that he regularly calls senior officers and orders them to bypass the Ministers of the elected government to slow down government decisions”.