After the Lieutenant-Governor ordered the dissolution of the Delhi Waqf Board (DWB) alleging corruption, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attacked the Centre and the L-G. “Ag (Agriculture) land Circle rates declared void, manish summoned by ACB, waqf board disbanded- several obstacles being created only bcoz v doing gud work [sic]” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted on Friday.

Along with the dissolution of the Board, the appointment of Amanatullah Khan as its Chairman has been terminated.

Office sealed

In his defence, Mr. Khan accused L-G Najeeb Jung of fulfilling the ‘RSS agenda’ and claimed that he was punished for “unearthing scams running into crores wherein former DWB chairpersons under Congress government were involved”.

“The DWB is an autonomous body. How can it come under the L-G? It comes under the President. His orders have no merit and I will continue going to office,” Mr. Khan said.

However, the office of DWB in old Delhi’s Darya Ganj area was sealed on Friday following the L-G’s orders.

Mr. Khan has been charged for ‘corruption’ and ‘illegal’ appointments in the Board. On September 8, the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) had raided the DWB office in connection with an alleged recruitment scam involving Mr. Khan. Two days after the raid, Mr. Khan offered his resignation but the AAP leadership refused to accept it.

‘Expected this’

Mr. Khan said he had been expecting such a move ever since he took charge of the DWB and asked the DDA to vacate 70 Board properties that it was encroaching on. Mr Khan alleged that the L-G had been ‘warning’ him of consequences. The DDA is headed by the L-G.

“In Mehrauli and Nizamuddin, the DDA has encroached on our lands. We have all the records but the civic body refuses to budge,” Mr. Khan said.

“Because for the first time, DWB is reclaiming its land, the right-wing groups have problems. L-G today (Friday) has propagated the RSS agenda,” Mr. Khan said.

Mr. Khan was appointed as the DWB chairman in March.

