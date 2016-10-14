The husband of suspended Senior Civil Judge Rachna Tiwari Lakhanpal of the Tis Hazari district courts has moved a Special Court for CBI cases for bail.

The couple is accused in a corruption case.

Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal is likely to take up the bail application for hearing on Friday.

Last month, the CBI had arrested the Judge, her husband Alok Lakhanpal, and a lawyer for accepting a bribe of Rs. 5 lakh.

The Judge had appointed advocate Vishal Mehan as local commissioner in a case of property dispute.

Mehan had to give the Judge an inspection report on the property.

The CBI arrested the three accused after receiving a complaint that said Mehan would receive the bribe on behalf of the Judge.

After arresting the local commissioner, the CBI took him to the Judge’s residence where he allegedly handed over Rs. 5 lakh to Ms. Lakhanpal, while the latter gave him Rs. 1 lakh as his cut, the CBI alleged.

Bribe for favourable order

The local commissioner had allegedly demanded Rs. 2 lakh for himself and Rs. 20 lakh for the Judge to get a favourable order for the complainant, the CBI charged.

The Judge’s husband was also involved in the conspiracy to fix the case for a consideration.

Judge out on bail

The Judge is already out on bail after the court allowed her submission that with her husband also in jail there was nobody to take care of her two children.

The probe agency also alleged that searches at the Judge’s residence led to a recovery of Rs. 94 lakh in cash and two lockers.

