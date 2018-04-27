Journalist files complaint

more-in

A prominent Mumbai-based journalist was allegedly harassed on social media after two fake tweets attributed to her and an obscene video where her face was morphed went viral.

The journalist, who was in Delhi earlier this week to receive an award, approached the Saket police station on Thursday afternoon after she saw the tweets and the video.

Vrinda Grover, the Delhi-based lawyer who is representing the journalist, said the complaint mentions the tweets and the video, the origin of which should be ascertained and acted upon.

“After the tweets and video went viral, my client was subject to hate and humiliation on social media. The video uses her morphed photographs. The police need to take this seriously,” Ms. Grover said.

On the tweets attributed to the journalist, Ms. Grover said, “She never made these comments.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Romil Baaniya said a First Information Report (FIR) has not been registered in the case so far.

“We have received the complaint and are examining it. Action will be taken accordingly,” Mr. Baaniya said.