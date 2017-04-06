JNUSU protests against UGC norms outside HRD Ministry

Up in arms: The protesting JNU students in New Delhi on Wednesday said their fight was to expose the conspiracy to cut down seats at the university. Shanker Chakravarty

The students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday staged a protest outside the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development here against the University Grants Commission’s 2016 Gazette Notification, which the students allege has led to massive cuts in intake at the university.

The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU), which led the protest, said its fight was to expose the conspiracy to cut down seats at the university and that this would lead to the shutting down of JNU, which has constantly been been ranked as the country’s top varsity.

“The attack [the UGC 2016 Gazette Notification] on JNU is an attempt to wipe out the future of young students who want to do research,” the JNUSU said.

The JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA), in a statement, provided data by compiling records from other Central universities where the UGC Notification applies.

The JNUTA said, “Over the past few weeks, we’ve been told that the mandatory nature of UGC regulations requires them to be implemented by universities immediately and in a chapter and verse fashion. The JNUTA survey of 46 Central universities shows that barring a handful who have definitively adopted them, most other universities are still operating under regulations based on the 2009 version.”

It added that even at the few universities that have adopted them, barring JNU, modifications in way of harmonisation with statutes, objects and past practices of the institution have been applied.

The JNUTA said the University of Hyderabad, which has more or less a chapter and verse interpretation of the regulations, had decided through its academic council not to reduce the intake and asked the UGC for clarifications. The JNUTA said it was tragic that JNU has an administration that refuses to stand up for the university in any fora, refuses to hold an academic council meeting and has implemented a completely unwarranted cull of seats for admissions. It added that the UGC regulations were being used merely as pretext to cripple research programmes at JNU.