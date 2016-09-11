Mohit K. Pandey and Amal Pullarkkat, the newly-elected JNUSU president and vice-president respectively. Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The alliance has won all the four posts up for grabs.

It was a clean sweep for the Left alliance of AISA-SFI in the recently concluded Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections. The alliance swept all the four seats in the results declared late Saturday night.

The Left has won the posts of president, vice-president, general secretary and joint secretary. Left candidates — Mohit K. Pandey (president), Amal Pullarkkat (vice-president), Satarupa Chakraborty (general secretary) and Tabrez Hasan (joint secretary) — won the seats.

The alliance defeated ABVP, the RSS’ student wing, with considerable margins.

The Left-affiliated and the ABVP have been locked in a battle over dominance of their respective ideologies on the campus since early this year.

Ms. Chakrabaorty, the only woman in the newly-elected panel, polled 2,424 votes, defeating Vijay Kumar by a margin of 1,094 votes for the post of general secretary.

Mr. Pullarkkat won the vice-president post with the highest margin of 1,304 votes, defeating Ravi Ranjan Choudhary.

Kanhaiya Kumar, who had an eventful tenure as the JNUSU president, congratulated his successor. “The nation wants to know.. What happened to #ABVP in #JNUSUPolls? #ShutDownJNU became #ShutDownABVP(sic),” he tweeted.

The elections saw a good voter turnout of 60 per cent, significantly higher than the last two years. More than 5,000 votes were polled.