: A research scholar from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been arrested for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman for the past eight years on the pretext of marriage.

The accused has been identified as Ajay Singh, a native of Madhya Pradesh.

He met the woman in 2008 while they were preparing for competitive examinations.

False promise?

Soon, they developed physical relations, and Ajay allegedly promised to marry her.

He often called her to his hostel room on JNU campus, the woman further stated in her complaint.

The victim has also alleged that Ajay borrowed money from her which he promised to repay after marriage.

Severed ties?

She further said that she decided to approach the police after coming to know that Ajay was involved with other women.

For the past few months, he had been allegedly refusing to speak to her.

Case registered

A case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Tuesday at the Vasant Kunj (North) police station.

On Wednesday, Ajay was arrested from his rented on accommodation in Munirka, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police -I (South) Nupur Prasad.

Subsequently, he was produced before a city court, which sent him to 14 days’ judicial custody.