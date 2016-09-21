: The Delhi Police on Tuesday informed a court here that they are likely to chargesheet Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Anmol Ratan within a week for allegedly raping a 28-year-old research scholar in his hostel room last month.

The police made the submission before Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Pandit when he took up the accused’s bail plea for hearing. The judge adjourned the hearing till October 1.

The victim has recorded her statement under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code before a Metropolitan Magistrate. The statement is admissible as evidence in the trial.

Anticipatory bail

While seeking anticipatory bail before he surrendered to the police, the accused had alleged that the case against him was politically motivated. There were ideological differences between the accused and the victim, his counsel had alleged.

The Ph.D. student has said in her complaint that she had enquired through a Facebook post whether anyone had a copy of Marathi film Sairat as she had wanted to see it. The accused messaged her saying he had a copy of the film.

On the day of the incident, Anmol picked her from her hostel on the pretext of giving the film, took her to his Brahmaputra hostel room, where he had offered her something to drink, after which he assaulted her, the victim alleged in her complaint.

The accused had also illegally confined the victim and threatened her against revealing the incident to anyone, the complaint added.

She approached the Vasant Kunj (North) police the next day, and lodged a complaint.