JNU has suspended a PhD scholar, who has been accused of rape by a fellow student, and declared the campus out of bounds for him pending an enquiry, a decision which comes following protests from students and teachers.

A 28-year-old research student has alleged that a fellow student, Anmol Ratan, raped her after offering her a spiked drink in his hostel room in the university on August 20.

Mr. Ratan, an activist of the left-affiliated All India Students’ Association (AISA), has also been expelled from the student outfit and police have booked him.

While he evaded arrest at first, Mr. Ratan subsequently surrendered on August 24 and was sent to 14 days in judicial custody.

“Considering the seriousness of the case and in conformity with zero tolerance against sexual assault on women, Anmol Ratan is suspended from the university with immediate effect during pendency of the case,” the suspension order read.

The action came after the students and teachers staged protests demanding action against Mr. Ratan. — PTI