JNU plans ‘open day’, invites schoolkids to visit campus

: In an effort to showcase its contribution to the field of education and inspire school students to join the university, Jawaharlal Nehru University will organise its first-ever “open day” on November 21. The event will give students a chance to explore first-hand the facilities on campus and look at the career options that shall be open to them after studying here.

Showcasing the best

Titled ‘Jan-Jan JNU’, the initiative aims to highlight the contribution that researchers and academicians from the university have made to both Humanities and Sciences, and to give the public a chance to experience why the university has been rated as the best central university by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar announced the details of the initiative on Monday and said that it will give young students a chance to interact with the JNU faculty and research students to discuss career prospects.

The university is expecting students from across the city. A website will also be developed for the event.

A main exhibition area will come up around the Convention Centre on campus, but visitors will be allowed to visit the different research units. Various facets of JNU’s contribution over the years will be exhibited through stalls, films and posters.

The university has been facing severe criticism since the February 9 incident on campus, after which it was tagged as “anti-national”. Some sections even called for it to be shut down, calling it a waste of taxpayer’ s money.

