Delhi

JNU institutes alumni award

more-in

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has instituted a distinguished alumni award to recognise a large number of alumni who are spread across the globe serving in various capacities contributing to nation-building at home and contributing to the cause of international peace and harmony globally.

Announcing the award, Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar said, “JNU’s contribution to Indian society is well recognised and it is time for JNU to recognise their distinguished services. We need to strengthen the bonds between JNU and its alumni.”

‘Will inspire others’

He added that the award will inspire the present and future members of the JNU community as well.

JNU’s alumni have held positions as ministers, top bureaucrats, scientists as well as academic thinkers and leaders in various institutions of higher learning, the university added, and invited nominations from deans/chairpersons of JNU, heads of major institutions in India.

Post a Comment
More In Delhi
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2017 4:09:49 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/jnu-institutes-alumni-award/article22262621.ece

© The Hindu