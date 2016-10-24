Claiming to have solved the recent spate of burglaries at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) housing complex, the Delhi Police announced the arrest of three men on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Gaurav, Mohit Kumar and Karan Yadav. The police have purportedly recovered laptops, mobile phones, iPods, cameras and jewellery worth lakhs of rupees.

“We had received a complaint from the residents of JNU housing complex that their houses were broken into and burgled. We constituted a team and analysed their modus operandi and found that the crime was committed mainly during the day after breaking the locks of the main door,” said a senior police officer.

The officer added that the first clue came when locals told them that Vikram Munna, whose father works in JNU’s Koena Hostel mess, had been helping some of his friends enter the campus without checks.

Several people, including the employees working near the housing complex, were questioned. Eventually, the police narrowed down three suspects.

Their location was traced to Madhu Vihar area. A trap was laid and the accused were caught. Vikram, however, is absconding.

After questioning, the accused confessed to have committed various burglarie including those in JNU housing complex. “They were found involved in 30 cases of burglary,” the officer added.