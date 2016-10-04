JNU hostels take the high-speed Wi-Fi route

The Communication and Information Services (CIS) department of Jawaharlal Nehru University has designed a campus-wide optical fibre (OFC) network and high-speed Wi-Fi for its hostels.

Inaugurating the facility on Monday, Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar, said: “Our students can now connect from hostels through the university’s Wi-Fi. This will increase their skills and academic and research output, besides enhancing their campus social life.”

Connectivity at hostels is part of JNU’s larger plan of campus-wide Wi-Fi initiatives. The academic complex of the university is already covered by a high-speed Wi-Fi network.

‘Will help students’

Speaking on the occasion, Rector Chintamani Mahapatra said that Wi-Fi facility in hostels would help students with their education and research.

“It is a major step in making Wi-Fi more widely available on the campus as part of improving connectivity across the university,” added the Rector.

Congratulating the student community, JNUSU president Mohit Pandey said that the process of getting Wi-Fi to hostels was started by the previous unions, and that the present union had ensured that the administration expedited the process and completed the project in a time-bound manner.

In 2008, the university had proposed the idea of a campus-wide Wi-Fi network to be rolled out in three phases.

Under the first phase, the academic block had been connected in 2010. The third phase will connect the residential areas, the university health centre and the student activity centre.