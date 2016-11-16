The police training institutes in Jammu and Kashmir will be upgraded and their syllabus changed to include modern techniques of professional policing to train the personnel in dealing with crime and mob control, cyber crime, fake currency detection and respect human rights, J&K Police chief said here on Tuesday.

“Upgradation of all police training institutions is in the offing and training syllabus as per the latest requirements has been implemented for various professional courses,” J&K Director General of Police K Rajendra Kumar said.

He was inspecting a colourful parade of 350 trainees, who are undergoing basic training at the Police Commando Training Centre (CTC) Lethpora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

Kumar said the police are strengthening training infrastructure to train the personnel in modern techniques of professional policing.

“Jammu and Kashmir Police are sharpening the training skills of personnel to meet the challenges posed by the criminals,” he said adding, training in the field of crime control, mob controlling, cyber crime, fake currency detection and respect towards human rights has assumed much importance in the present scenario and all these things have been kept in mind while framing new syllabus for the trainees.

Addressing the darbar of trainees and staff, the DGP asked them to serve the people with more dedication and adopt a people-friendly approach while working in the field.

“Honesty and impartiality should be the motto of the men in Khaki while providing justice to the people. J&K Police have always worked for the betterment of the society,” he said.

Referring to the force’s role in dealing with various hostile situations, he said the police have faced various hostile situations and lived up to the expectations of the people by tackling them with professionalism.

Earlier, Principal of Training Centre Mehmood Ahmed said 350 jawans of armed and executive police had joined the institution in November last year and their training was in final stage. - PTI