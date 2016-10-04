Accusing the State government of indulging in the “human rights violation” of employees from the Kashmiri Pandit community who have been protesting in Jammu for the past 81 days, the Kashmiri Pandit leadership on Monday extended their support to the protesting employees.

The community leadership came out in support of the agitating Kashmiri migrant employees of Kashmir and urged the government to immediately redress their grievances.

“The government is indulged in violation of their human rights and we demand justice for them with immediate appointment of a nodal officer in Jammu. We want the government to release their salaries as well,” Chairman of All Parties Migrants Coordination Committee Vinod Pandit said.

This was for the second time that the Kashmiri Pandit leadership from various political ideologies came together in support of the agitating employees who have refused to return and join their duties in Kashmir after their transit camps were allegedly attacked by stone-pelting mobs.

“Demand not being heard”

“The salaries of these Hindu employees working in Kashmir Valley under PM Package and Non-PM Package category have been withheld and their demand for appointment of a nodal officer in Jammu is not being heard,” he said.

Seeking immediate appointment of a nodal officer and creation of a cell for them in Jammu, Pandit said the services of these employees should have been used in Jammu in such a cell so that more than 2,000 employees were not forced to sit on protest.

Taking a dig at the government’s effort at holding talks with separatists in Kashmir, Pandit said the ‘nationalist people’ are being ignored in the process.

“These nationalist people who braved all odds to work in Kashmir Valley have been left high and dry by the government while it is busy in placating and appeasing separatist elements responsible for unrest in Kashmir,” said Mr Pandit.

The leaders said the employees will be willing to return to Kashmir only when government creates such a “conducive atmosphere” so that they are able to move freely about the Valley.

- PTI