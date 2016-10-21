The Jammu and Kashmir government has set up its first pain clinic to treat patients suffering from various types of pains.

The clinic was inaugurated on Thursday by J&K Legislative Assembly Speaker Kavinder Gupta.

The clinic was setup at Gandhi Government hospital in Jammu winter capital city and is also first-such clinic in northern India in health service department.

“We have set up a pain clinic here to cater to the large number of the patients suffering from various types of pains,” Minister for Health Bali Bhagat told reporters here after inauguration of clinic by Speaker here.

It is set in the direction of the bringing more specialised sectors of treatment for the patients and also to ensure betterment in health care services, he said.

The pain clinic is headed by an experienced doctor of Health service department Dr Rohit Lahori, who has previously served at Government Medical College hospital at Jammu and Katra Hospital, which apart from local patients caters to the over one crore pilgrims visiting the cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi shrine in Trikuta hills of Katra.

“We have been tasked by the State government health services department to start a pain clinic for the patients suffering from various types of the pains”, Dr Lahori said.

“The clinic is open for the patients of the State from today. We have kept timing for OPD. We will provide best possible treatment for people suffering from pain,” Dr Lahori said.

“We will treat the chronic pains from cancer pains to other pains by ensuring nerve blocks,” he said.

The minister also inaugurated a digital x-ray at the hospital.

