Delhi IT professional Jigisha Ghosh murder case: HC commutes death sentence of 2 to life imprisonment

A Delhi High Court Bench of Justices S. Murlidhar and I.S. Mehta on Thursday reduced the death sentence awarded to convicts Ravi Kapoor and Amit Shukla in the IT professional Jigisha Ghosh murder case to life imprisonment.

Last year, a trial court handed down the death penalty to the two and awarded life imprisonment to Baljeet Malik for murdering Jigisha, after abducting her after the office car dropped her around 4.00 am near her home in Vasant Vihar almost nine years ago. Her body was found near Surajkund in Haryana.

Jigisha, then 28, was an operations manager with Hewitt Associate Pvt Ltd at its Noida office. The three also took away her gold jewellery, two mobile phones, and debit and credit cards on March 18, 2009.

Fighting odds: Parents of Jigisha Ghosh had been braving threat calls ever since conviction in the case seemed a certainty. File Photo. | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

The trio was arrested within a week, as police followed digital footprints after the three used Jigisha’s ATM cards to buy expensive goggles, wristwatches and shoes at Sarojini Nagar Market in south Delhi.

They were nailed after police identified them from a CCTV footage. Malik’s hand tattoo busted the gang as the shop’s surveillance camera captured the image when the trio was out shopping.

The trio disclosed to police during cross-examination they had also shot dead television journalist Soumya Vishwanathan, when she was driving home after night shift in office on September 30, 2008. The murder weapon was recovered from them.

They strangulated Jigisha to death, and to throw investigators off-track, they threw one of her mobile phones in a moving truck and another on the road, police said.

Ending a trial that dragged for six years, the trial court held the trio guilty of murder, abduction and robbery in the sensational case that riveted the nation, and sparked a public debate on safety of working women.

Kapoor is a known extortionist, who had posed as a cop to extort people. Shukla, who was police informer, is another extortionist wanted for ransom calls to builders in Mumbai and Hyderabad. He had allegedly made extortion calls from jail as well. Malik was a rookie, who was arrested for the first time after Jigisha’s murder.