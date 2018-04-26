Jeweller jumps from DRI building

more-in

A 40-year-old Delhi-based jeweller allegedly jumped to death from the sixth floor of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) building on Wednesday, the police said.

Items seized

Deceased Gaurav Gupta had entered the DRI office in CGO complex after getting a visitors’ pass. The DRI said that Gupta’s Shalimar Bagh house was raided twice — on Tuesday and Wednesday — and 41 kg of foreign-marked gold, 213 kg silver bullion and ₹48 lakh were seized. The estimated value of the items seized is nearly ₹13 crore.

Both the DRI and the police maintained that Gupta was not called for questioning. The police added that Gupta and his father had visited the DRI office after Wednesday’s raid. The DRI had reportedly seized a locker from a concealed door panel on Wednesday.

“Gupta’s father was asked to accompany the staff and open the locker, while Gupta was asked to wait inside the room,” the officer said.

“He came to the office and went to the visitors’ room. There were other people in that room, including an AC repairman,” said a police officer.

Gupta allegedly fell the through the narrow opening from the sixth floor while the AC was being repaired. Stating that it was difficult to slip through the narrow opening, the police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

“Unfortunately, the owner of the smuggled goods jumped out of the window at 12 p.m. He was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by the CISF and DRI officers,” read a statement by DRI.

The police have said the body will be handed over to the family after post-mortem. They added that all persons present near Gupta have been questioned to determine what exactly transpired inside the visitors’ room.