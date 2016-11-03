Jet Airways on Wednesday witnessed disruptions in its flight schedules leading to some cancellations apparently due to technical issues in the airline’s rostering system.

Some flights from the National Capital, Mumbai and other places were cancelled. Sources said some issues with the airline’s crew optimiser software, used for rostering, resulted in disruptions of flight schedules and a few cancellations.

Besides, the disruptions were reported as pilots adhered strictly to the roster and refused to operate extra flights in view of the ongoing flight safety week, sources added.

There were no immediate comments from Jet Airways. It could not be ascertained immediately the exact number of flights that were disrupted on Wednesday. PTI