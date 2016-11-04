Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) Commissioner Shikhar Agrawal was among the 62 Indian Administrative Service officers transferred in a major administrative shake-up here on Thursday. Mr. Agrawal was involved in a row with the erstwhile Jaipur royal family over the land adjacent to Rajmahal Palace owned by the latter.

Mr. Agrawal has been shifted to the low-profile Water Resources Department as its Secretary. Two Rajasthan Administrative Service and one Indian Forest Service officers were also transferred in the orders issued in the early morning hours.

Mr. Agrawal was in trouble ever since he tried to get possession of the 12-bigha land for the JDA and sealed the gate of the palace in August this year. Erstwhile royal family member and BJP MLA from Sawai Madhopur, Diya Kumari, had taken the matter to the party's top leadership in Delhi.

Bureau of Investment Promotion Commissioner Vaibhav Galria has been appointed the new JDA Commissioner. The transfer list includes as many as 10 District Collectors.

N.C. Goel, known as the Metro Man because of his previous stint in the Jaipur Metro Project, has been given the responsibility of the Tourism, Art and Culture Department in addition to his present posting as Additional Chief Secretary (Forest and Environment).

Revenue Board Chairman Ashok Shekhar has been transferred to the Indira Gandhi Canal Board as the Chairman and will be replaced by O.P. Saini who was earlier Additional Chief Secretary (Water Resources).

The District Collectors of Bhilwara, Sriganganagar, Dausa, Bharatpur, Jhunjhunu, Tonk, Hanumangarh, Pratapgarh, Sirohi and Banswara have been shifted in the reshuffle.